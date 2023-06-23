Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with her and husband Tim Loden’s third baby. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ actress – who first became a mum in October 2018 when she gave birth to son William, now four, with her partner of six years, and had another baby boy three years later – showed off her latest baby bump in a social media post.

She said alongside a snap of herself posing in a black vest and leggings with her dog lying at her bare feet: “Well here we go. Baby bump #3.”

Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy Waterford in dystopian drama ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ – about a future in which society subjects a select few fertile women to child-bearing slavery – added in her Instagram post about her pet: “(Our dog) Pizza really wanted to be in the photo.”

Referencing one of her little boys who could be seen in his pyjamas between her legs, Yvonne Strahovski added: “So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Strahovski (@yvonnestrahovski)

Yvonne Strahovski is still to reveal the name of her second son. Among her celebrity friends who responded to her pregnancy news was actress Olivia Munn, 42, who posted in the comments section of Yvonne’s post: “So happy for you sis.”

‘Chuck’ actor Zachary Levi, 42, posted: “Awww yesssssss!!! Congratsss!!!”

Yvonne married Tim in the summer of 2017 after six years of dating, with the Golden Globe winner telling E! News about their nuptials: “We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, just to cool down. It was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time.”

