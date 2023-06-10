Kendra Wilkinson will “always” love Hank Baskett. The 37-year-old TV star was married to Hank between 2009 and 2018, and although she remains very fond of him, Kendra doesn’t have any plans to reunite with her ex-husband.

The reality star is now working as a real estate agent in Los Angeles, and Kendra insisted that she’s simply too busy with her career to look for love.

Kendra Wilkinson – who has Hank, 13, and Alijah, nine, with the former NFL star Hank Baskett – told E! News: “I love him and I always will, but I’m not sure if that’s possible.

“We’re co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy. I’m just trying to figure out who I am right now. Like, it’s a process. It’s a lot. So, I’m really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that.”

Kendra Wilkinson also revealed that she’s currently too busy to search for romance. She said: “I don’t think dating is in my near future.” In May, meanwhile, Kendra explained that she’s determined to make her kids feel “proud” of her.

The ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood‘ star told Us Weekly at the time: “It just really makes me feel good about myself when I close deals. And my kids are proud of me when I do that.

“They won’t be proud of me if I bring in some strange dude. It’s just, like, they’re proud of me for closing deals and that’s what I wanna continue.

“I’m really grateful for this chance I’m getting in my life, so I don’t really know if I date someone … it’s, like, I wouldn’t wanna take away from this great experience for like, you know, like a date or something.”

