Sofia Coppola is creating a collection with the House of Barrie.

The ‘Bling Ring’ director had “fun” teaming up with their creative director Augustin Dol-Maillot for a capsule collection made for “work, leisure and travel” after she already worked with Chanel, one of the Scottish knitwear’s brand biggest clients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 52-year-old filmmaker told Wallpaper magazine: “I’m a big fan of Barrie, I love the great quality of their cashmere knitwear that I wear over and over again. Their pieces are really timeless, easy, with beautiful details. It was so fun to work with Augustin and the Barrie team and imagine my dream pieces: the idea of a travel wardrobe that works together, that is cosy and chic. I love what Barrie has done, I will be living in them this winter.

Augustin praised Sofia’s “elegance” and called the ‘Godfather Part III’ star “stylish’.

He said: I have always considered Sofia’s elegance to have that special touch which makes it relaxed and comfortable, yet so stylish. To me, this is exactly what the Barrie DNA is made of, and this collaboration is the dream opportunity to embody that.

Augustin also said: I’ve always been fascinated by Sofia’s precision in terms of looks and attitude. She always finds the perfect balance between timeless pieces and a modern silhouette. The collaboration seeks to achieve this same effect by focusing on the tiny details that transform apparently simple pieces to make them timeless and desirable at the same time.”

Must Read: Megan Fox’s Co-Star Tyson Ritter Reveals Machine Gun Kelly Was Bummed & Boiling When He Asked About Putting His Fingers In Her Mouth For A Scene: “I’m Like Holy Sh*t”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News