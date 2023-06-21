John Goodman has admitted he grew “lazy” and “let everything go” when it came to exercising during the Covid lockdowns.

‘The Big Lebowski’ star, 70, showed off his 14 stone weight loss during a red carpet appearance on Sunday (18.06.23) after setting himself a health goal 16 years ago, but confessed he needs to start another “routine” to stay on top of his fitness goals and dramatic lifestyle changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Goodman told Rolling Stone, “I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done.

“I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy,” John Goodman added.

The ‘Righteous Gemstones’ actor added he kept up “walking the dogs” during the pandemic, but said, “I was boxing up until (Covid) and I haven’t been able to do that since Covid because I’m lazy.”

He added he “dug” boxing even though he “never got good enough” to spar, saying, “Nobody’s going to get hurt, but it’s just hitting the mitts and trying to learn. … I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it.”

The ‘Roseanne’ star has spent years sticking to a Mediterranean-style diet of mainly fish, olive oil, vegetables, nuts and fruit and taking at least 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day, and displayed the results of his slimmed down figure on Sunday at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

The actor, who served as the jury president at the festival, started his physical transformation in 2007 when his weight hit 400 pounds.

He told ABC about his health kick in 2017, “In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits.

“This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

‘The Conners’ actor also stopped drinking alcohol and hired a personal trainer as part of his lifestyle overhaul, with his sessions including working out on a treadmill and elliptical bicycle.

He told People in 2010, “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next. I wanted to live life better.”

John revealed he had lost more than seven stone at the premiere of the ‘Trumbo’ film in 2015, and three years later told AARP about his progress with reducing his meal sizes: “It was basically just portion control and ‘I don’t need it.’ I was just shoving everything into my mouth.”

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Emilia Clarke Literally Jumps In Chair With Excitement As She Fangirls Over Snoop Dogg & Recalls Meeting Him, Who Told Her “I Would Protect Your Eggs Any Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News