The Beatles' Legend Sir Paul McCartney Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary Coinciding With Late Friend John Lennon's Birthday, Writes A Post

Don’t Let Me Down singer Sir Paul McCartney, better known for his famous band The Beatles, is one of the most successful singers and composers of his time. His chemistry with his late bandmate, John Lennon, another music marvel, was impeccable. Sir Paul recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife.

The Beatles legend, who was previously married to the late Linda McCartney and model Heather Mills, shared a photo of himself and Nancy Shevell seemingly on vacation and revealed they were celebrating 12 years of marriage on the same day as would have been his late bandmate John Lennon’s birthday.

Paul captioned his post: “Happy anniversary to my lovely wife, Nancy. Let’s have a great one – Paul [heart emoji] (sic)”

The ‘Live and Let Die’ hitmaker also took a moment to pay tribute to John, who was shot dead in 1980.

Alongside a photo of himself performing in front of a giant photo of John Lennon, he wrote: “Celebrating the birthday of my wonderful friend and collaborator, @johnlennon – Paul [black heart emoji] (sic).”

The 81-year-old musician recently revealed he and Nancy have very different evening routines because he finds her TV viewing “too exciting.”

He told his official website: “I get ready for bed, and the last thing I do is read. Nancy will often look at a series at that time, but I think it’s not conducive to sleep because some of the things she’ll watches are a little too exciting, and the plot will keep you up all night!

“So I try to read biographies, which can be a little bit dry. After a few pages, you start to yawn, and the page goes fuzzy, so it’s light off and straight to sleep. I like that!”

Paul is also considering taking up knitting as a way to release tension.

He said: “I don’t knit, I imagine that would be quite cool, actually. Tom Daley knits, and so does Michelle Obama, and I get why they do it; it must be a great release of tension.”

