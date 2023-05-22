Actor Barry Keoghan is all set to feature in the new project from director Andrea Arnold alongside Franz Rogowski. The details of the film has been kept under wraps but it has been reportedly titled Bird. Shooting for the film begins next month.

This is one of the reasons why Barry had to pull out of Sir Ridley Scott’s hotly-anticipated ‘Gladiator’ sequel. According to reports, the actor was offered the role of Emperor Geta, the kid who was there in Gladiator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barry Keoghan earned an Oscar nomination for his role in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and will next be seen in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ and in Trey Edward Shults’ latest movie which also stars Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd.

Earlier, Russell Crowe has ruled out returning as the main ‘Gladiator’ character Maximus Decimus Meridius in the new project – which is due to be released in November 2024 – and explained that it won’t be a “direct sequel” to the Oscar-winning original. Speaking on the ‘Fitzy and Wippa Podcast’, he said: “Yeah we’ve had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he’s shaping the story.

Barry Keoghan had been due to star as Emperor Geta in the new ‘Gladiator’ movie but ‘The White Lotus‘ actor Fred Hechinger is now in talks to replace him. Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal are all set to appear in the sequel while Connie Nielsen and Sir Derek Jacobi are reprising their roles as Lucilla and Gracchus respectively.

Speaking about the character of Emperor Geta Crowe revealed, “If you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the ‘My name is’ speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he’s now the Emperor. I don’t know what else happens at that point, so that’s the idea. So it’s not a remake. And it’s not a direct sequel. It’s not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something.”

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Gushed Over Brad Pitt Smelling Like Sandalwood After Puking At Madonna’s Oscars Party: “It Was Unbelievable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News