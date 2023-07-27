Terry Crews would pick fights with his wife to hide his p*rn addiction. The 54-year-old actor/TV star has opened up about how his issues affected his marriage to Rebecca King-Crews – revealing the atmosphere at home was “horrible” because he would often sneak off to watch X-rated material and then start arguments in a bid to cover his tracks.

In a recent chat, Terry revealed his addiction started when he was a child after accidentally finding his uncle’s p*rn stash and he added his natural curiosity about s*x came out in a negative way because he couldn’t talk to his deeply religious parents about his feelings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, he explained: “My wife man, I tell her: ‘How did you put up with me?’… You try to be normal and nice, but I would be angry, I would go off … I was addicted to p*rnography …

“It was a secret, I would die before anybody knew … I would lie straight out and that also started guilt. So I was walking around a human pile of guilt.

“And so my wife would go: ‘Where were you?’ And I would go: ‘What do you mean where was I? Why are you always checking where I am?’ … I’d start an argument so she wouldn’t ask more questions. Poor woman … It was horrible.”

Terry admitted he also took out his anger on the couple’s five children, adding: “My kids, I would be angry with them for getting in the way.”

He said: “I’ve never taken drugs, I’ve never been drunk in my life. I don’t drink but dude oh my God when I opened up this chest of p*rn when I was like eight … I remember pulling out all these p*rn and [my family] being very religious [I had] no one to talk to about s*x … All of a sudden when I open up the mags I forgot all the problems, all the stress … I was hooked.”

Terry went on to insist he doesn’t think p*rn should be banned, but he’s convinced people need to talk more openly about it to avoid it becoming a dirty secret.

He concluded: “I don’t think it should be banned, I think that’s a mistake. Everything should be out in the open.”

Must Read: ‘Oppenheimer’ Fame Cillian Murphy Hints At A Peaky Blinders’ Film Breaking Silence On Reuniting With Tom Hardy, Says “He’s One Of The Best Actors On The Business”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News