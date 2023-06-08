Tallulah Willis struggled during her mum’s relationship with Ashton Kutcher – declaring it sent her into a “total dumpster fire”.

The youngest child of Demi Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis was just eight years old when the ‘Indecent Proposal’ actress started dating Kutcher – who was 15 years her junior – back in 2003 and Tallulah, 29, says she didn’t understand her parents’ fame until then.

Speaking on an episode of ‘Stars On Mars’, Tallulah Willis explained: “I grew up in Idaho. And I knew my parents had this job that made them this thing and we got to do cool stuff, but I didn’t fully understand …

“It was like 2003; my mom had just started dating Ashton. It was that moment, a lot going on and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard and I’m still unpacking.”

However, Tallulah Willis says she was able to take away a lot of positives despite her negative experience, adding: “I found the other side of that, which is like I really love myself now and I love my family.”

Demi and Ashton got together in 2003 and married in 2005. They later split in 2011 and divorced in 2013.

The ‘Two and a Half Men’ star previously opened up about how he struggled to adapt to life as a step-father to Tallulah and her two sisters after getting together with Demi, who was 40 at the time they started dating.

He told Esquire magazine: “I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old. That’s how some teen parents must experience their 20s.”

After the divorce, Ashton went on to marry actress Mila Kunis, and they are parents to two children, Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six.

