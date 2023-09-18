Sylvester Stallone feels “proud” of his own longevity.

The 77-year-old actor has surpassed his own expectations in the movie industry, and Stallone has even compared himself to “the last of dinosaurs”.

Speaking to ‘ETCanada’, Stallone shared: “It’s like, really, you can’t be prepared for this. Especially with the longevity of this career, [which] is mind-blowing. It’s just mind-blowing because I don’t know how much longer you can wait … Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema … it’s faster. So longevity would become a premium.

“I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I’m very proud of that … But yeah, you have to really think about that. It’s incredible. Yeah, it is. I don’t take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what’s left.”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Stallone claimed that he was determined to shoot a reality TV show while he’s “still relevant”.

The Hollywood icon starred in a reality series called ‘The Family Stallone‘, and the veteran actor insisted that he wanted to “share this notoriety” with the world.

Stallone – who starred in the ‘Rocky‘ and Rambo’ film franchises – told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you’re still relevant.

“I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It’s something that I think is entertaining.”

Stallone’s wife, Jennifer, also wanted the show to be an authentic look at their life.

She said: “I didn’t want it to be set up. I didn’t want it to be, ‘Oh, we all get drunk and we all throw fits and we’re screaming at each other.’ I wanted to show people real life things that happen.”

