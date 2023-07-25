Kalani Hilliker was left “traumatised” by her time on ‘Dance Moms’. The 22-year-old star rose to fame as a child when she took part on the reality show alongside the likes of JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler but admitted that while she “cannot speak for the others” who appeared on the Lifetime series, she still has “anxiety” issues over her time on the program.

She told E! News: “Obviously, it brought lots of trauma. And we all definitely went through some hard times. And I can’t speak for any of them, because we all have our own experiences. But for me, it was really, really hard. And I obviously have anxiety and other things probably stemming from being on the show. But at the end of the day, I’m so grateful for it because I wouldn’t be able to advocate for things like mental health or teach dance on the level that I do.”

The ‘Swiped’ actress quit ‘Dance Moms‘ in 2017 after appearing on the show for four years and quit the spotlight altogether but has since found her “passion” again and loves being able to share her skills with her dance students and her seven million Instagram followers.

Kalani Hilliker added: “I got a little burnt out and wanted to have a little bit of time to just be me. It’s always been in my life. But within the past two years, I’ve realized that’s always a passion of mine and something that I really care about.” Maddie Ziegler co-actress, continued, “So I’ve gotten way more into it now. And I teach here in Arizona and I have a bunch of students and I do solos. It’s definitely interesting to be on the other side!”

