Susan Boyle didn’t think she’d perform again after suffering a stroke last year. The 62-year-old singer returned to the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ stage on Sunday (04.06.23) night, 14 years after she first appeared on the show .

Susan joined the cast of ‘Les Miserables’ to perform ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ and she revealed to hosts Ant and Dec afterwards that she’d had a medical scare last year that left her thinking she’d be “crazy” to get back on stage again.

Declan Donnelly said: “Susan, it is so lovely to see you, welcome. It’s hard to believe that you appeared on this show in 2009, 14 years ago.

“How does it feel to be back at ‘BGT’?” She replied: “It feels great. It’s really good. It’s extra special for me actually, last April there, I suffered a minor stroke and I thought it’d be crazy to be back on stage and I have done it.”

Susan previously revealed she goes on so few days, her team feared she had been “kidnapped” when she went out for lunch with a man she’d met in the US.

Asked if she ever dates, Susan Boyle told Britain’s OK! magazine: “You mean go with fellas? No, youngsters may be able to do it but I haven’t got the time.

“It is still nice to be asked though.

“I had a date in America six years ago which lasted exactly 45 minutes.

“I went for a massage in the spa of a hotel and met a doctor and then we went out for lunch.

“I didn’t tell anyone and my team thought I’d been kidnapped. They were really panicking because I had a show that night.”

Although Susan Boyle admitted her date was “nice”, she wasn’t interested in seeing him again.

She said: “The guy was nice, but he wasn’t for me. I couldn’t be dealing with keeping up with the correspondence.”

And the ‘Wild Horses’ hitmaker doesn’t make finding love a priority.

Asked if she’s open to romance, she said: “No, I’m not advertising. It’s never been a priority for me.”

