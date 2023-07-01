Supremes star Cindy Birdsong’s family has requested she is placed under conservatorship as her health continues to worsen.

The 83-year-old singer is “unable to get out of bed or communicate” and continues to be fed via a tube, but according to her brother, Ronald Birdsong, and entertainment manager, Brad Herman, who have requested they serve as co-conservators, caretaker Rochelle Lander, who has power of attorney, has allegedly been keeping them in the dark about just how bad she is getting.

They claimed to the New York Times that Lander has been “isolating” Cindy Birdsong from relatives and friends allegedly in a bid to control her health and finances.

The former Motown singer reportedly had her second stroke around seven years ago and after that, the family claimed they weren’t given information on her treatment and where she was having it.

Her sister-in-law, Melody Birdsong, told the publication: “We didn’t even know where Cindy was.”

And a number of family members told the outlet Lander told them not to visit Cindy Birdsong, but once they finally got to see her, they were shocked to see she was on a feeding tube.

Her sister, Terri Birdsong, said: “I was so devastated this last time I went to see my sister because that’s not how she was the last time that I saw her. I was able to feed her and cook for her, and then I show up, and she’s on a feeding tube?”

It was not long after that they decided to make the police aware, which led to Cindy Birdsong being moved from her care home to a specialist nursing facility in 2021.

The police at the time said her health was “deteriorating”. Cindy Lander is said to have told the police she “had a complete mental break” and that “nobody else” would “help her.”

Her family says she is “totally incapacitated,” while the facility claims she is “unable to get out of bed or communicate” or feed without a tube.

A hearing will take place in August for the conservatorship while it’s claimed that Cindy’s finances are diminished.

Cindy has lived a private life since she quit the globally successful The Supremes in 1976 after a nine-year tenure.

Her manager admitted: “It has been an open secret among the Motown family, the tragedy of Cindy.”

