At long last, we finally have a casting announcement for James Gunn’s DCU, as Clark Kent and Lois Lane have been cast for the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that David Corenswet has been cast in the iconic role of Clark Kent, better known as Superman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Corenswet beat out other top competitors, including Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney, to become the 4th person to take on the Superman mantle.

Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as the tenacious Daily Planet reporter, Lois Lane.

Brosnahan beat out some other big names in contention for the role, including Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor.

After The Hollywood Reporter tweeted the article, James Gunn commented on Twitter: “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).”

Superman: Legacy is currently slated for release on July 11, 2025.

brands : James Gunn, DCU, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Superman: Legacy, The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Mackey, Sex Education, Phoebe Dynevor, Twitter

Must Read: Idris Elba Reveals Getting Turned Off For James Bond For Being Called ‘Black Actor’ & Disgusting Rumours: “It Became About Race”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News