‘Succession’ has made Emmy history after its three lead actors earned nominations for best actor in a drama.

Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong’s nominations mark the most nods ever in the awards for a single show.

Since the series premiere in 2018, the first three seasons of ‘Succession’ have received 13 Emmys out of 48 nominations.

Jeremy, 44, won the lead actor Emmy in 2020 and was also nominated in 2020, beating his co-star Brian, 77, both years.

This year marks the first lead actor nomination for Kieran, 40, who was also up for supporting actor in 2020 and 2022. Jeremy and Kieran play the tortured sons of media mogul Logan Roy, portrayed by Brian.

Alexander Skarsgård was also nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category for his role as a tech mogul in ‘Succession’. Last year, ‘Succession’ also made Emmy history for the most acting nod ever, with 14 acting nominations out of 25 total nods.

Kieran, Nicholas Braun, 35 – who played Cousin Greg on the show – and 48-year-old winner Matthew Macfadyen were all up for supporting actor in a drama in 2022, while J Smith-Cameron, 65, and Sarah Snook, 35, who plays Logan’s daughter, were both nominated for supporting actress.

The fourth and final season of ‘Succession’ faces stiff competition in this year’s outstanding drama series category against other popular HBO series ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’.

Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Breaking Bad’ prequel series ‘Better Call Saul’ also scored a nomination in the category for its acclaimed final season – after the show was nominated 46 times at previous ceremonies without winning an Emmy in any category.

The comedy category includes nominations for ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Barry’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ – along with new shows ‘Wednesday’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Jury Duty’.

In the limited series category chef drama ‘Beef’ will compete against fellow Netflix hit ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, while ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ will vie for the prize alongside ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.

This year’s Emmys is scheduled for 18 September, to be shown live on Fox, but a writers strike and a potential SAG-AFTRA strike could change that if no talent is available for the primetime showcase celebrating the best of TV over the past year.

Last year’s Emmys saw ‘Succession’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ win the top drama and comedy series honours respectively, with the shows back in the mix in a big way this year after each wrapped their strong runs.

The Emmys have previously nominated multiple actors from the same show within the same category – with Martin Short, 73, and Steve Martin, 77, nominated for lead actor in a comedy for their work on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in 2022.

A year before, Ann Dowd, 67, Yvonne Strahovski, 40, Samira Wiley, 36, and Madeline Brewer, 31, were all nominated for supporting actress in a drama for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

Also in 2021, ‘The Crown’ stars Olivia Colman, 49, and Emma Corrin, 27 , were both nominated for lead actress in a drama.

FULL LIST OF EMMY NOMINEES

Outstanding Drama Series

‘Andor’

‘Better Call Saul’

‘The Crown’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Succession’

‘The White Lotus’

‘Yellowjackets’

Outstanding Comedy Series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Ted Lasso’

‘Wednesday’

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

‘Beef’

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – ‘The Old Man’

Brian Cox – ‘Succession’

Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

Bob Odenkirk – ‘Better Call Saul’

Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’

Jeremy Strong – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – ‘Bad Sisters’

Melanie Lynskey – ‘Yellowjackets’

Elisabeth Moss – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’

Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F Murray Abraham – ‘The White Lotus’

Nicholas Braun – ‘Succession’

Michael Imperioli – ‘The White Lotus’

Theo James – ‘The White Lotus’

Matthew Macfayden – ‘Succession’

Alan Ruck – ‘Succession’

Will Sharpe – ‘The White Lotus’

Alexander Skarsgård – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – ‘The White Lotus’

Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’

Meghann Fahy – ‘The White Lotus’

Sabrina Impacciatore – ‘The White Lotus’

Aubrey Plaza – ‘The White Lotus’

Rhea Seehorn – ‘Better Call Saul’

J Smith-Cameron – ‘Succession’

Simona Tabasco – ‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

Martin Short – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Segel – ‘Shrinking’

Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – ‘Dead to Me’

Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Natasha Lyonne – ‘Poker Face’

Jenna Ortega – ‘Wednesday’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – ‘Barry’

Phil Dunster – ‘Ted Lasso’

Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso’

James Marsden – ‘Jury Duty’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Henry Winkler – ‘Barry’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’

Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Juno Temple – ‘Ted Lasso’

Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’

Jessica Williams – ‘Shrinking’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Taron Egerton – ‘Black Bird’

Kumail Nanjiani – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Evan Peters – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Daniel Radcliffe – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Michael Shannon – ‘George and Tammy’

Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan – ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

Jessica Chastain – ‘George and Tammy’

Dominique Fishback – ‘Swarm’

Kathryn Hahn – ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Riley Keough – ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Ali Wong – ‘Beef’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Paul Walter Hauser – ‘Black Bird’

Richard Jenkins – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Joseph Lee – ‘Beef’

Ray Liotta – ‘Black Bird’

Young Mazino – ‘Beef’

Jesse Plemons – ‘Love and Death’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Maria Bello – ‘Beef’

Claire Danes – ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales’

Camilla Morrone – ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Niecy Nash-Betts – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Merritt Wever – ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

‘The Amazing Race’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Survivor’

‘Top Chef”

‘The Voice’

Outstanding Talk Series

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

Outstanding Animated Program

‘Bob’s Burgers’

‘Entergalactic’

‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’

‘Rick And Morty’

‘The Simpsons’

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

‘The Last of Us’

‘Poker Face’

‘Succession’

‘Ted Lasso’

‘Wednesday’

‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Perry Mason’

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

‘The Bear’

‘How I Met your Father’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Schmigadoon!’

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

‘Queer Eye’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

‘The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna’

‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’

‘The 65th Annual Grammy Awards’

‘The Oscars’

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Ted Lasso’

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

‘Bad Sisters’

‘The Crown’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Succession’

‘The White Lotus’

‘Yellowjackets’

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

‘Beef’

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Programme

‘Love Is Blind’

‘Queer Eye’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Top Chef’

‘The Traitors’

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’

‘Dancing with the Stars

‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’

‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4’

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

‘Blindspotting’

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Schmigadoon!’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

‘Atlanta’

‘Barry’

‘How I Met your Father’

‘The Mandalorian’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Schmigadoon!’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

‘Andor’

‘The Crown’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘The Old Man’

‘Wednesday’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

‘Black Bird’

‘Boston Strangler’

‘Dead Ringers’

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Programme

‘100 Foot Wave’

‘Secrets of the Elephants’

‘The 1619 Project’

‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy’

‘Still: A Michael J Fox Movie’

‘The Territory’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Programme

‘The Amazing Race’

‘Deadliest Catch’

‘Life Below Zero’

‘Survivor’

‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Outstanding Commercial

‘Apple – The Greatest’

‘Call Me with Timothée Chalamet’

‘Cost Of Beauty’ – Dove

‘Forever – The Farmer’s Dog’

‘Quiet the Noise’ – AirPods

‘R.I.P. Leon’ – Apple

‘The Singularity’ – Squarespace

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

‘The Crown’

‘The Great’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Perry Mason’

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

‘Hocus Pocus 2’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

‘The Mandalorian’

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

‘Emily in Paris’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Succession’

‘Wednesday’

‘The White Lotus’

