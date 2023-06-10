Kieran Culkin didn’t know the final season of ‘Succession’ would be his last.

The 40-year-old actor played the part of Roman Roy on the hit HBO drama series, and Kieran has admitted to being caught off-guard by the makers of the show.

Speaking to Claire Danes for the Actors on Actors issue of Variety, Kieran explained: “Jesse Armstrong, our showrunner-writer, didn’t know.

“He told me before the season started that he thinks this is the end, but he doesn’t know. I’d actually stopped asking what was coming later. And that was the thing: I liked it. I liked not knowing!

“And then this year, he mentioned that it might be the end before we started shooting, so I started asking him questions.”

Kieran was curious to know how the storylines would unravel.

The actor shared: “[Jesse] told me what happened with Logan, and I asked him to break down everything. And he explained the entire season to me. And then when he got to the end, I said, ‘Well, that seems like that’s the end of the show.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, it does, doesn’t it? Although …’ And then he just started talking about all these different ideas off the top of his head.”

Meanwhile, Kieran also claimed that his marriage benefited from him watching ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’.

The actor was a fan of the TV mini-series, which was based on a 2019 novel of the same name, and he thinks it helped his real-life romance with Jazz Charton.

He said: “There’s a line in the show, something to the extent of, ‘There’s one person’s point of view, and then there’s the boiling abyss between them, and then the other person’s point of view.’

“As I was watching it, I was like, ‘This is his perspective.’ But, ‘Come on, Rachel – step your game up a little bit! You’re going through a hard time, but come on, you’re kind of a nightmare to this family.’ That was why that episode hit me so hard.”

