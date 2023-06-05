Brian Cox hasn’t watched the ‘Succession’ finale.

The 76-year-old actor doesn’t enjoy seeing himself in screen and admitted he was further “disinclined” to watch the last ever episode of the acclaimed drama series after his media mogul alter ego, Logan Roy, passed away earlier in the season.

Speaking on ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’, he said: “I never like watching myself, for a start. And somehow or other, because of what happened to Logan, I’ve been disinclined to watch.

“I knew how it was going to end, because I knew that Logan had already set it up.

“And so I gather that ultimately at the end Logan’s won through, even though he’s in the grave.”

The Scottish actor admitted he never “clings on” to a project once he’s finished work.

He added: “It’s a strange situation, I don’t cling on to things. When it’s over, it’s over and I go on. And I find that with this show, which has been a great show, it’s been one of the great shows of all time – especially for me.

“The wealth gap fascinates me, the fact that people are getting poorer and people are getting richer.

“And the richer become so out of it, they’re so separated. And that’s what our show is dealing with and rightly they got their just desserts at the end apparently.

“I haven’t seen the finale, but apparently they get their just desserts.”

Brian Cox’s comments come after he recently admitted he felt “rejected” to be killed off so early in the season.

Speaking on ‘Brian Cox: Amol Rajan Interviews’, he said: “It was an odd feeling.

“I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection. I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected.

“I felt a little bit, ‘oh, all the work I’ve done. And finally I’m going to end up as a New Yorker on a carpet of a plane’.”

And Brian Cox admitted he felt Logan was killed off “too early” in the series, but praised showrunner Jesse Armstrong for executing the story “brilliantly”.

He said: “He [Armstrong] decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early.

“I mean, he’d made him die in the third episode. And it was a great scene. That’s why I didn’t watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough.

“But I just thought, ‘wow’, you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act.”

