‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars are convinced that the show’s studio is haunted.

A number of the BBC show’s biggest stars, including Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, have reportedly expressed concerns about the studio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “A number of them have experienced things that they cannot explain.”

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars have complained about unexplained bumps and other incidents.

They have, in fact, already urged producers to hire a spirit guide or psychic healer to address their concerns, after the new series launched on the BBC.

Talking about the stars of Strictly Come Dancing, the insider shared: “To say some of the professionals are hysterical at the thought of having to go back and spend large amounts of time at Elstree is an understatement.

“A number of the dancers and even one or two of the judges have experienced things that they cannot explain.

“They’re so concerned they are going to have a meeting with producers, possibly next week, to explain their fears and get help.

“Several of them are going to ask the BBC execs to bring in an energy healer or an expert in ridding buildings of spirits and the paranormal.

“You could say it’s regarded as the real curse of ‘Strictly‘.”

Must Read: When Mariah Carey Sarcastically Claimed Electricity Was Free in America & Completely Unaware of Bill Payments Concept, Snarky Netizens React: “She Looks Stoned”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News