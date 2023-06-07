Finn Wolfhard was told that he was too “young” to direct a movie. The 20-year-old actor has co-directed and co-written the film ‘Hell of a Summer’ with Billy Bryk but explained how it was a struggle to find financial support for the project as there was scepticism about his tender age.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Finn said: “That’s what everyone said when we tried to get money for this movie. They’re like, ‘You’re a little young to be directing a movie.’ I’m like, ‘Yep’.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Stranger Things’ star added: “Oh my God, they gave money to two kids to make a crazy (movie). Not to downplay it, I’m incredibly proud of it, but it was a crazy thing.”

Finn Wolfhard explained that he did not see age as a hindrance when getting behind the camera. He said: “We’d like to let the film speak for itself. I don’t think age defines filmmaking in any way. I think everyone has stories to tell, and if you have the chance to do it, then do it.”

Finn Wolfhard acknowledged that both he and Bryk have “enough self-awareness” to accept that there would be bumps in the road as the pair directed their first movie.

The ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ actor said: “We’re really young, we’re going to mess up a lot, and we’re going to make mistakes. Let’s just ride the wave and be as communicative with everyone as possible and make everyone feel a part of the team.

“It was really informative. I learned more on that set about myself and about other people and about running a set and working with different personalities. I learned more in those three weeks than I have in my whole life,” Finn Wolfhard said.

Must Read: Sebastian Stan aka Marvel’s Bucky Barnes Once Cracked A Dirty Joke About His Metal Arm Having A Lot Of ‘Lube’, Leaving Chris Evans & Anthony Mackie In Splits: “Well I Gotta Get In There”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News