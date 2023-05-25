Stormzy will receive the prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award next month.

The ‘Vossi Bop’ hitmaker will take home the highest honour at music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins’ annual O2 Silver Clef Awards ceremony, which will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 30 June, following in the footsteps of previous winners including Sir Paul McCartney, George Michael, David Bowie, Dame Shirley Bassey, The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.

In addition, organisers have also announced Wet Leg will receive the New Music Award, Biffy Clyro will be named Best Live Act, Outstanding Achievement will go to Neneh Cherry, Level 42’s Mark King will scoop the Icon accolade, and the Classical Award will go to Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

Wet Leg said they are “blushing red as lobsters” at the news they will be picking up the Ticketmaster Best New Music prize.

They said in a statement: “To the hunnies at Nordoff and Robbins, tysm for choosing us for Best new music award!?! We’re blushing red as lobsters.

“We’re so stoked to be supporting Nordoff and Robbins to bring music to those who need it most! Through their work, they provide music therapists to isolated children and adults which allows them to break down barriers whilst making real connections with other people.”

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro are thrilled with the recognition they’ll receive in the form of the PizzaExpress Live Best Live Act Award because they love being on stage.

They said: “We’re so pleased to receive the Best Live Act Award. Some of our favourite memories have been created on stage and nothing compares to the response from a live audience. Music brings us together in such a unique way– all people – from non-verbal children to older people with dementia can really respond and communicate in the music therapy sessions, which is why Nordoff and Robbins’ work is so incredibly important.”

Winners of Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, International and Innovation will be announced next month.

