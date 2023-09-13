Sting can’t get enough brown sauce on his food.

The 71-year-old musician’s friend and frequent collaborator Shaggy has revealed that he has a huge appetite for the tangy taste of the tamarind flavoured condiment and it is always available when he serves guests at his home a full English breakfast.

Shaggy is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “I remember being in England with Sting and he would eat that brown sauce on the sausage, I just realised it was such a cultural thing. They put brown sauce on everything over there in England.”

Confirming his love of brown sauce, Sting said: “Brown sauce on cornflakes! Everything tastes so horrible otherwise.”

Brown sauce is hugely popular in the UK, with the biggest-selling brands being HP Sauce and Daddies.

The condiment is made from a tomato base, blended with malt vinegar and spirit vinegar, sugars and tamarind and is usually served with breakfast dishes such as sausages and bacon rolls as well as being doused on chips and used as a flavour enhancer in some dishes such as stews and soups.

Although he can’t put down his bottle of brown sauce, Sting famously lives a healthy lifestyle and is a devotee of yoga.

Previously discussing his lifestyle, the ‘Walking on the Moon‘ singer – who co-hosted the One Fine Day music festival with Shaggy in Philadelphia – said: “I perform on stage in much the same way I did when I was in my 20s or teens, and I’m doing it just as efficiently.

‘Two decades of yoga has given me extra decades of this career. I wouldn’t be able to do it if I was out of shape.”

