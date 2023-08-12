Steve Lacy thinks coming out to the world is “silly”. The Grammy-nominated Internet guitarist and songwriter made headlines saying he had admitted he was bisexual after answering a fan’s question on Tumblr in 2017 saying that he would date a man.

In a cover interview for Variety magazine’s ‘Power of Young Hollywood’ edition the musician – born Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya – said: “But I didn’t really come out. I didn’t try to – it just kinda happened.

“I don’t care to announce who I’m into sexually. I think it’s silly. I never felt like I needed to come out,” Steve Lacy said.

Steve Lacy also talked in his cover chat about fame, rowdy audiences, his camera-smashing incident, influencing youth and his next project.

The musician had been performing for years as a member of the Internet and as a soloist before his hit ‘Bad Habit’ broke him into the mainstream in 2022.

He made the news that year for smashing a fan’s camera on the stage after they threw it at him at his New Orleans show on 24 October.

Steve Lacy said in a video of the incident: “Don’t throw s*** on my f****** stage. Please!”

He later said on Instagram: “I don’t believe I owe anyone an apology. Maybe I could’ve reacted better? Sure. Always. I’m a student of life. But I’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. I’m not a product or a robot. I am human.”

He told Variety: “Maybe I could’ve reacted better? These moments just go viral. As soon as anything has virality to it, it’s like that’s everything you’ve done. That’s what I hated most about that moment. People were p***** at me for it, but now they’re like, ‘He was f*****’ right – y’all shoulda listened to Steve!’ I didn’t apologise for that s*** because I’m not wrong!”

He added about influencing a younger generation’s musical taste: “It’s f****** dope that I get to develop these kids’ musical ears. I’ve grown to be super grateful for this rowdy, youthful craziness.”

Steve Lacy added about his next project: “I’m making something completely new. It’s still me, but… it’s way different.”

He said about fame: “I don’t crave to be super famous, but I also try not to be afraid of that. If that’s where things want to go.”

