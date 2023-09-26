Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Irwin Says She Got 'Second Chance At Life' After Undergoing Major Surgery

Bindi Irwin has been given a “second chance at life” after undergoing surgery for endometriosis.

The 25-year-old conservationist – who has a two-year-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell – had suffered from the reproductive condition, which sees uterine tissue grow outside the uterus for more than a decade but after undergoing life-changing surgery, she can “see the world in a new way” as she balances motherhood and filming TV shows at her family’s zoo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bindi Irwin told Fox News Digital: “My life now looks completely different than it did before I had my surgery. Over the 10 years that I was really battling with endo[metriosis] without knowing it, I would get progressively worse every week and in the end, before my surgery, I was barely able to get out of bed. And now on the other side of surgery, I mean, I’m going for daily zoo walks with my family.

“I’m able to go to our management meetings and check up on our animals and do the filming work that I love and play with my daughter. And it is just so wonderful. I feel like I see the world in a new way now. I’m able to actually do things again. It does feel like a second chance at life.”

The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star – who is the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and his widow Terri – admitted in August she wasn’t sure whether or not to discuss her health publicly, but she felt like she had a responsibility to try and help other women by sharing her story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

In a lengthy Instagram post, Bindi Irwin wrote: “For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea. Trying to remain a positive person and hide the pain has been a very long road.

“These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain.

“I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis.

” “Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep and difficult to remove, a chocolate cyst.

“@seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, ‘How did you live with this much pain?; Validation for years of pain is indescribable,” Bindi Irwin concluded.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jason Momoa’s ‘Pretty Boy’ Image In His Breakthrough ‘Baywatch: Hawaii’ Put A Pause On His Acting Career & Made Him Go “Dude, I’m Not F*cking Anything Like…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News