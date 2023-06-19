Bindi Irwin often wants to “curl up in a corner” over the death of her dad Steve.

The 24-year-old zookeeper – who has two year old Grace with husband Chandler Powell – was just eight years old when her ‘Crocodile Hunter’ star dad was killed after being pierced in the chest by a stingray aged 44 in 2006 and explained that while some days are “really hard”, she tries to “celebrate” his life and has even introduced some of his documentaries to her daughter.

She told E! News: “When you lose someone it really is like losing a piece of your heart. And it’s really really difficult. Some days you feel like curling up in a little corner because it’s all too hard. If you can remember, reminisce on those really good times. [As a family] we have really worked on it over the years to find the joy in every day and to chose to revel in the time we had with Dad. So for us we try to remember him every day in little ways. Whether it’s playing one of his documentaries for our daughter Grace or feeding the crocodiles at the Australia Zoo. I think it’s so important to remember that we all deal with grief in different ways, but if you’re able to surround yourself with people that you love and celebrate someone’s life, it really, really helps.”

The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star went on to add that Father’s Day has a “whole new meaning” since she became a parent herself and explained that her husband and Grace are like “two peas in a pod” and she “loves” being able to see him as a dad.

Bindi added: “Father’s Day has a whole new meaning now. I love being able to see Chandler as a dad.

“Talk about the most involved dad. From changing diapers to running around with Grace all over Australia Zoo, my goodness. Grace is so much like Chandler she just loves activities and never stops moving. It’s awesome. I just see them together and they are just two peas in a pod—the same person! They make a whole cabbage! They are really sweet together!”

