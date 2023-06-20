Marvel’s recent Stan Lee documentary has sparked some controversy as the son of long-time Marvel artist and writer Jack Kirby released a statement highlighting the disparity of credit between the two.

Stan Lee has been widely credited with creating many Marvel characters, which were basis for the MCU. But many of these characters were collaborations with other Marvel employees, such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Kirby is officially credited with the creation of many iconic Marvel characters, despite Lee receiving most of the credit, such as Ant-Man, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, Black Panther and even Nick Fury.

Neal Kirby, the son of Jack Kirby, said in a statement: “If you were to look at a list and timeline of Marvel’s characters from 1960 through 1966, the period in which the mast majority of Marvel’s major characters were created during Lee’s tenure, you will see Lee’s name as a co-creator on every character,”.

He continued: “Are we to assume Lee had a hand in creating every Marvel character? Are we to assume that it was never the other co-creator that walked into Lee’s office and said, ‘Stan, I have a great idea for a character!’”

Whilst Lee is no doubt immortalised for his work on Marvel comics, it’s hard to argue that other creators such as Ditko and Kirby have not received the same level of reverence for their work.

