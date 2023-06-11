Hailee Steinfeld feels her Spider-Man journey has come “full circle”.

The 26-year-old actress was a big fan of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man during her younger years, and Hailee is now thrilled to have voiced the part of Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hollywood star told HeyUGuys: “Tobey Maguire was sort of my introduction into the world of Spider-Man and it’s so crazy to now be here and be a part of this … see how things have come full circle.”

Hailee – who previously voiced her character in 2018’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ – also confessed to recording some of her lines in particularly unusual places.

She shared: “There were multiple occasions when I’d get a last-minute call and they’d be like, ‘Hey, find yourself a closet, record these three lines and then delete all of these messages’.”

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld recently revealed that she’s keen to take herself out of her “comfort zone” in her professional life.

The ‘Hawkeye‘ star is eager to try new things and to keep challenging herself.

Hailee told PEOPLE: “I want to feel like I’m constantly being challenged and taken out of my comfort zone.

“I think it’s easy to feel like, ‘Okay, you’ve nailed something. I can totally do that again. I can do it five more times!’ But I want to do something that feels new and different and fulfilling in a way that I haven’t quite felt before.”

Hailee also revealed that she feels grateful for all of her success.

She said: “I feel so grateful for everything that has happened in my life. I’m doing what I love, and I never thought that I would be doing it to this extent.”

Must Read: When ‘Batman’ Val Kilmer Rejected Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ & Recalled Being ‘Tortured’ To Meet The Director, “I Didn’t Care About The Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News