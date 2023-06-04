Mel B would rather “have a cup of tea” than go out partying. The Spice Girls star, 48, moved to LA in the years that followed her stint in the 1990s girl group but returned to her native UK in 2019 and now acts as a judge on the Paramount+ series ‘Queen of the Universe’ but admitted that she would rather just go home after the show.

The ‘I Want You Back’ hitmaker also reunited with Geri Horner, Melanie C and Emma Bunton for a reunion tour in 2019 and explained that she will always find performing “more exciting” than judging and feels “fortunate” to have been able to spread her message of Girl Power through the global pop group.

Mel B told Heat magazine: “It’s been lovely. I’ve been living here since 2019, and I’ve got a lovely country house near Leeds, so I’m back to my roots where I grew up. I try to save my energy for doing the best job I can, so I don’t go out partying after the show.

“I’m not really a going out person – I’d rather have a cup of tea and watch ‘Happy Valley’, or take my dog for a walk,” said Mel B talking about spending time with Netflix and her pets.. She added: “It’s different when you’re performing. On our last tour, we were playing huge venues like Wembley Stadium, and you’re thinking, ‘Wow, all these people have come to see us!’

As Spice Girls, we’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world and spread our message of Girl Power, so it’s nice to be able to sit and watch a performance. “But, obviously, it is more exciting to perform, because the Spice Girls are my everything.”

