Mel B “feels safe” with her fiance Rory McPhee.

The Spice Girls singer found love with the 35-year-old hairdresser after spending 10 years married to second husband Stephen Belafonte – who has repeatedly denied her claims he was abusive – and she admitted it feels “foreign” to have such a “caring” partner by her side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearing on ‘The Kyle +Jackie O Show’, the 48-year-old star told the Australian radio hosts: “He’s a family friend, my cousin’s best friend. He has been a part of my family for many, many years. He was right there in plain sight.

“I didn’t see him like that before and he is way younger than me. He was the person who I gave my first copy of my book to, to help me edit.

“He is the guy that makes me feel safe and knows everything about me, he knows my mum and my dad, even though he has passed. It was just normal.”

But while Mel finds Rory “comforting” to be around, she admitted her past means she sometimes still “jumps out of [her] skin” at his touch.

She continued: “He understood I had come from a 10 year very abusive relationship and he was really airing and sensitive to anything.

“He would touch my shoulder and I would jump out of my skin and I will live with that with the rest of my life.

“You do marry your best friend. It’s comforting and very strange. For me it’s so foreign for someone to be so caring. I would separate friendship, love and sex.”

Meanwhile, the former ‘X Factor‘ judge – who has daughters Phoenix, 24, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar, Angel, 16, with Eddie Murphy, and Madison, 12, with Stephen – revealed she has “really embraced” being diagnosed with ADHD and dyspraxia and has changed her lifestyle to help her better deal with the conditions.

She explained: “After getting diagnosed with ADHD and dyspraxia which is what made me do a overhaul of the lifestyle change. I always knew I was a bit off but now I know what it is I can start to treat my mental health in certain way.

“What I’m saying is I knew I was different to people and that’s probably how I got doing what I’m doing, like the Spice Girls and being an entertainer.

“Some people are terrified of being diagnosed but I have really embraced the diagnoses and it made me understand how my brain works and how I need to take care of myself. I really took it on board.

“You have to look after yourself. I’m doing sauna and ice baths every day and meditating I’m doing the whole lifestyle change which I’ve always wanted to do. I love the ice bath it tightens everything up.”

Must Read: Explosive MTV VMAs 2023 Controversies Unveiled! Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake’s Fiery Backstage ‘Argument’ To Artist Of The Year Announcement Omission – Check Out Juicy Gossip From The Star-Studded Award Ceremony!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News