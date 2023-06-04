Mel B is still trying to “build herself back up” from her marriage to Stephen Belafonte. The 48-year-old pop star was married to the producer from 2007 until 2017 in what she has alleged was an abusive relationship.

Although he has always denied the claims – Mel says she only realised how “bad” it was when she managed to get herself out of it just .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mel B told OK! Magazine, “You’re told day in day out that you’re fat, you’re ugly and that no-one is going to want you. I had that for 10 years, as well as all the other abuse my abuser did to me.”

Mel B continued, “Your self-esteem and worth are at zero so you have to build yourself back up, which I’m still doing to this day. Looking back, it was only when I got out of that relationship that I realised how bad it had all been, and then I had to embark on getting myself back to how I was before I was married.”

The Spice Girls star – who was known as Scary Spice during her time in the 1990s girl group alongside Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie C – is now engaged to hairdresser Rory McPhee and explained how she has turned to fitness for the sake of her mental wellbeing.

Mel B added, “At the start of January, I gave myself a proper New Year’s resolution that I really stuck to and gave my lifestyle a complete turnaround. I made sure I was getting enough sleep, meaning I now go to bed at 9.30pm during the week and wake up at the same time every day.”

She continued, “Weekends are different because I still like to socialise and I like to have a Sunday dinner. I’ve been doing weights too. I committed myself to doing a really good weights workout twice a week, and some long dog walks. I’ve been sticking to it and have seen my body shape get back to how it used to be.”

Mel B concluded by adding, “I’m focusing on my mental health too, making sure I’m doing some mindfulness and some yoga just to give my brain a good clear out of all the crap that I’ve accumulated over the years.”

Must Read: Brad Pitt Once Revealed His Favourite Place To Have S*x With Angelina Jolie & No, It’s Not The Bedroom!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News