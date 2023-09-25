Sophia Loren has undergone emergency surgery after being rushed to hospital following a fall at her home.

The 89-year-old movie veteran took a tumble in the bathroom of her house in Geneva, Switzerland over the weekend (23-24.09.23) leaving her with several fractures including injuries to her hip and femur which prompted a dash to hospital where doctors admitted her for surgery.

The news was confirmed by the team at her self-titled restaurant chain, who shared the news in a post on Instagram, writing: “A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation. Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon.”

The message concluded: “The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loren had been due to open one of her restaurants in the Italian city of Bari – the fourth eaterie in her chain – on Tuesday (26.09.23) but the event has now been cancelled along with the rest of her public engagements for the foreseeable future.

The publication reports her two sons Carlo Jr., 55, and Edoardo, 50, from her marriage to late husband Carlo Ponti have been by her side throughout her stint in hospital.

Sophia Loren last acted in 2020 Netflix film ‘The Life Ahead’ – which was directed by her son Edoardo – and at the time of the movie’s release she insisted she hoped to continue making films indefinitely.

Speaking to Ew.com, she explained: “I love cinema so much. I want to keep doing it forever. I know it’s difficult to find good stories, but sometimes I fall in love with the right ones. I intend to make movies forever.”

