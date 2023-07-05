Nick Cave has admitted the Netflix docuseries about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer may have had an “unhealthy” side.

The ‘Red Right Hand’ singer, 65, produced the soundtrack for ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ along with Warren Ellis, 58, and the series – which starred Evan Peters, 36, as the psychopath – received a huge backlash from victims’ families and was accused of trivialising Dahmer’s nightmarish crimes.

Nick Cave told ‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’: “For me, I’m more sympathetic towards the criticisms about ‘Dahmer’ because it was family members of the victims that were coming out and it showed some perverse interest in this character that may have been unhealthy.”

Among the series’ critics was Shirley Hughes, whose deaf son was Dahmer’s twelfth victim.

She told TMZ, “There’s a lot of sick people around the world, and people winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going, and this makes sick people thrive on the fame”.

Nick Cave also used his appearance on the podcast to defend director Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’, which was slammed as “exploitation”.

He said about the Netflix film, for which he also did the soundtrack with Australian musician Warren: “‘Blonde’ came under scathing. It’s about Marilyn Monroe. It’s an extraordinary film, it’s a masterpiece and actually many filmmakers, people who actually know about film and who actually make films and can see things beyond an ideological point of view, see it as a technological masterpiece.”

Despite his support for the controversial material in ‘Blonde’, Nick supported the Welsh Rugby Union for no longer playing Sir Tom Jones’ murder ballad ‘Delilah’ before matches.

He said, “I can’t get too riled up in these situations because the thing they are banning is just bad and it is kind of offensive. Even for someone who’s written a lot of murder ballads themselves.

“As a murder ballad, it’s just bad. So I’m quite happy with that and I’m also kind of happy that music has that capacity to outrage.”

‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’ is available for free exclusively on Spotify, with new episodes airing every Tuesday.

