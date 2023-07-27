The 51-year-old actress recently announced her break-up from Joe Manganiello, 46, and Sofia is said to have mixed feelings about their split.

A source told PEOPLE: “She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway. She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere.”

The insider added that there’s “no drama” between Sofia Vergara and the Hollywood star.

The former couple, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello- who tied the knot in 2015 – announced their break-up earlier this month, admitting that it was a “difficult decision” to for them to make.

In a statement given to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, they said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Meanwhile, an insider recently revealed that Sofia and Joe were “always very different”.

Modern Family actress and Joe tried their best to make their romance work, but they’ve always been distinctly different characters.

Speaking after their break-up was confirmed, the source told PEOPLE: “Sofia is down to earth and fun to be around when she is stress-free, but as a career woman, she also cares what people think about her, and revels in what makes her a major star.”

Joe Manganiello, on the other hand, has been described as being a “guy’s guy”.

