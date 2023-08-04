Sofia Richie knew as soon as she started dating Elliot Grainge that they would get married.

Sofia, 24, tied the knot with Elliot, 29, in the South of France in April and she explained that when their relationship changed from platonic to romantic, she “felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life”.

Speaking to Who What Wear, she said: “When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling.”

“It was a feeling of safety. It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn’t a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband – 100 per cent.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life.”

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge – founder of 10K Projects label and the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge – started off as friends but she always knew he would make a great partner.

She said: “I would always tell him, ‘Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl’. I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshiped. And then I thought one day… Why can’t that lucky girl be me?”

Elliot and Sofia got engaged in April 2022 and friends explained how the pair complemented each other.

A source previously told PEOPLE: “Elliot is adorable and really funny. He always has everyone laughing. He and Sofia initially bonded over their love of music and growing up in the industry.

“They make each other really happy. He’s very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They’re a great match for each other.”

