Ne-Yo is being compared to Nick Cannon after he revealed the size of his family a year after he faced cheating allegations.

The ‘So Sick’ rapper, 43, shocked fans when he shared a rare photo of him with his seven children on Instagram on Friday (07.07.23) – prompting many of them to say he was getting close to 42-year-old TV host Nick’s brood of 12 youngsters.

One of Ne-Yo’s followers commented they had “no idea” he had seven children, with another saying he was on his way to “tying” with Nick.

Ne-Yo has daughter Madilyn, 12, and a son Mason, 11, with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw. He is also dad to children Shaffer Chimere Jr, seven, Roman Alexander-Raj, five, and two-year-old Isabella Rose with his ex-wife Crystal Renay.

Crystal last year accused Ne-Yo – real name Shaffer Chimere Smith – of cheating on her with “numerous” women over the course of their nearly decade-long relationship.

When she filed for divorce, the 37-year-old alleged the songwriter had fathered a child with another woman.

Two months after Ne-Yo and Crystal finalised their divorce in February, the rapper-singer sought parental rights for kids Braiden, who was born in 2021, and Brixton, who arrived in February, with his then-girlfriend Sadé Jenea.

Meanwhile Nick first had twins Monroe and Moroccan, now 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011.

He then went on to add another 10 kids with five other women – sons Golden, six, and nine-month-old Rise, as well as daughter Powerful, two, with his model ex Brittany Bell, 35, and twin boys Zion and Zillion, two, and daughter Beautiful, seven months, with Abby De La Rosa, 32.

Nick also has 13-month-old son Legendary, who he has with ‘Selling Sunset’ star Bre Tiesi, 32, and nine-month-old daughter Onyx with model LaNisha Cole, 41, and six-month-old daughter Halo with 29-year-old influencer and model Alyssa Scott.

The actor and rapper also had a son Zen, who died from brain cancer in December 2021, aged only five months.

