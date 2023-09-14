Snoop Dogg is terrified of horses. The 51-year-old rapper has admitted he’s he’s never filmed with the animals in any of his music videos or movies over the years because he finds them too scary and he has no idea where his phobia came from.

He made the revelation in an episode of his YouTube series ‘Double G News’ during his chat with guest Tiffany Haddish, who revealed her childhood dream of wanting to raise horses on a farm – prompting the hip-hop star to confess: “I’m scared of horses.”

Tiffany then asked: “What? As big as you are?” and Snoop Dogg told her: “To this day, too. I don’t know why I’m just f****** scared of them … [I’m] so serious. You ain’t never seen me in a scene with a horse.”