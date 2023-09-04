Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell is in a hospice and reportedly has just days to live. The ‘All Star’ hitmaker (56), has battled alcohol addiction over the years and has suffered liver failure. As per reports, he only has a “short time” left, and his fiancée is caring for her partner alongside the hospice staff.

Steve’s manager told TMZ: “Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time. We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

The rocker retired from the band in October 2021 due to his poor health.

Steve Harwell’s spokesperson said at the time, “Despite Steve’s best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band’s millions of fans around the world.”

The announcement came shortly after a bizarre gig where Steve, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, performed what appeared to be a Nazi salute and repeatedly swore at the audience. The group was performing at a wine and beer festival in Bethel, New York.

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994, and their other hits include 1997’s ‘Walkin’ on the Sun’ as well as ‘All Star’, their rendition of The Monkees’ classic ‘I’m A Believer’ famously featured in 2001’s ‘Shrek’ movie.

Steve Harwell and bassist Paul De Lisle were the only two constant members of the band until he quit. Before Smash Mouth, Steve was a rapper in F.O.S. He was also a cast member in the sixth season of the VH1 reality show ‘The Surreal Life’ in 2006, and featured across TV and radio.

Steve also cameoed in the 2001 film ‘Rat Race’.

