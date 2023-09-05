Steve Harwell has died at the age of 56. The music star was best known as the frontman of rock band Smash Mouth and was the voice behind hits such as ‘All Star’ but passed away on Monday (04.09.23) just one day after it was reported that he had a “short time” left to live.

Without revealing a cause of death, a representative told E! News: “Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably.”

The rock singer aka Steve Harwell battled alcohol addiction over the years and had suffered liver failure, so just hours before his death was announced, it was claimed that just he was living in a hospice and that his fiancée had been caring for him alongside the hospice staff.

Steve’s manager told TMZ: “Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time.

“We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

The rocker retired from the band in October 2021 due to his poor health.

His spokesperson said at the time: “Despite Steve’s best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band’s millions of fans around the world.”

The announcement came shortly after a bizarre gig where Steve, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, performed what appeared to be a Nazi salute and repeatedly swore at the audience.

The group was performing at a wine and beer festival in Bethel, New York.

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994, and their other hits include 1997’s ‘Walkin’ on the Sun’.

As well as ‘All Star’, their rendition of The Monkees’ classic ‘I’m A Believer’ famously featured in 2001’s ‘Shrek’ movie.

