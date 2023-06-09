Sir Rod Stewart has reportedly quit his life in Los Angeles to return home to the UK. The 78-year-old singer recently put his home in Beverly Hills on the market, and Rod doesn’t intend to buy another property in the US.

Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster has been working as a volunteer police officer in London for the past few years, and she’ keen to settle in Britain. Rod and Penny have Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 12, together, and the blonde beauty is keen to embrace the challenge of being a ‘working mom’.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Penny loves the life she has made away from America and away from LA. She enjoys nothing more than working for the police force.” The insider added: “She also finds travelling to be more of a nuisance than anything and wants to just live her life as a working mom.”