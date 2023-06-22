Sir Rod Stewart has insisted he will never retire. The ‘Maggie May’ rocker, 78, recently stunned fans by saying he wants to “leave all the rock and roll stuff behind” with “no more touring” in his life, but has now spoken out to clarify his remarks.

Dad-of-eight Rod tweeted: “I’d like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media. I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good lord lets me.”

Sir Rod Steward further clarified, “I’ll be playing the hits as advertised for the UK, US, South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such. During recent interviews, I’ve mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it’s something I’m very eager to share with you.

The singer said, “I could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and sung over the last six decades. They are like my children. I created them and I love them. I’ll always come back to them, just like I did after ‘The Great American Songbook’ series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums. I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits. And I can’t wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year.”

Sir Rod Steward recently told the BBC: “I’m not retiring. I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction. I just want to leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind – for a while, maybe.”

Last year, he told Forbes he doesn’t want to still be performing ‘Hot Legs’ when he’s in his 80s.

