Sir Ian McKellen Says He Ran Out Of Plastic Surgeon's Office After Being Warned Of Dangers Of Facelift: "I Was Out Of There Like A Shot"

Sir Ian McKellen ran out of a plastic surgeon’s office after being warned of the dangers of having a facelift.
The 84-year-old actor considered going under the knife to alter his appearance – but Ian had a last-minute change of mind after being warned of what it would entail.
The acclaimed star told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “My face looks older than it did 40 years ago … so what? I wouldn’t consider surgery.
“I did once – I went to see about getting rid of these jowls. The man began telling me what it entailed and said, ‘We cut through this muscle’. I was out of there like a shot.”
Despite his fame and success, Ian actually avoids looking at himself in the mirror.
The X-Men actor explained that he’s simply become “used to being the oldest person” he knows.
He shared: “Actors have to look in the mirror professionally – I never do so at home. I’ve got used to being the oldest person I know.”
Meanwhile, Ian recently admitted that his life changed “overnight” after he came out as gay.
The movie star came out as gay in 1988 and he acknowledged that it was a life-changing moment for him.
He told Variety: “Almost overnight everything in my life changed for the better – my relationships with people and my whole attitude toward acting changed.”
Ian also feels it’s difficult for non-gay people to relate to his struggle.
The veteran actor said: “People who are not gay just simply don’t know how it damages you to be lying about what you are and ashamed of yourself.
“I was brought up at a time when it was illegal for me to have sex with a man. And that was not that long ago,” Sir Ian McKellen concluded.
