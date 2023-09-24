Sir Ian McKellen Says He Ran Out Of Plastic Surgeon's Office After Being Warned Of Dangers Of Facelift: "I Was Out Of There Like A Shot"

Sir Ian McKellen ran out of a plastic surgeon’s office after being warned of the dangers of having a facelift.

The 84-year-old actor considered going under the knife to alter his appearance – but Ian had a last-minute change of mind after being warned of what it would entail.

The acclaimed star told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “My face looks older than it did 40 years ago … so what? I wouldn’t consider surgery.

“I did once – I went to see about getting rid of these jowls. The man began telling me what it entailed and said, ‘We cut through this muscle’. I was out of there like a shot.”

Despite his fame and success, Ian actually avoids looking at himself in the mirror.

The X-Men actor explained that he’s simply become “used to being the oldest person” he knows.

He shared: “Actors have to look in the mirror professionally – I never do so at home. I’ve got used to being the oldest person I know.”

Meanwhile, Ian recently admitted that his life changed “overnight” after he came out as gay.

The movie star came out as gay in 1988 and he acknowledged that it was a life-changing moment for him.

He told Variety: “Almost overnight everything in my life changed for the better – my relationships with people and my whole attitude toward acting changed.”

Ian also feels it’s difficult for non-gay people to relate to his struggle.

The veteran actor said: “People who are not gay just simply don’t know how it damages you to be lying about what you are and ashamed of yourself.

“I was brought up at a time when it was illegal for me to have sex with a man. And that was not that long ago,” Sir Ian McKellen concluded.

