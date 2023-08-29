Sir Elton John is “back home and in good health” after being rushed to hospital.

The 76-year-old pop icon suffered a fall at his French villa on Sunday (27.08.23) evening and went to the local hospital as a “precaution” but representatives for the ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer confirmed that he left the hospital on Monday morning and is now in “good health” at home.

In a statement, a rep said: “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

The ‘Crocodile Rock’ hitmaker, Elton John – who lives in Berkshire but also has properties in London and in the US – had been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons following the conclusion of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, a source had claimed that the ‘Rocket Man‘ singer had had to undergo a “brain scan”, which revealed that he had not suffered any injury.

A source told The Daily Mail: “He had a small domestic accident at his villa in Mont-Boron. He was hospitalised in the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital, but was only slightly injured. He had a brain scan and a lumbar scan, which revealed no fractures.”

In 2021, Elton was left in “considerable pain and discomfort” after suffering a fall and was forced to postpone the remainder of his tour until 2023.

At the time, he explained: “I wouldn’t be 100% fit, I wouldn’t be 100% confident, because I’m in pain most of the time with my hip. I can’t move sideways, can’t get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn’t want to go onstage and give less than 100 percent.”

