Sir Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour is the first to break the $900 million mark. The ‘Rocket Man’ singer, 76, will wrap up the epic goodbye shows on Saturday (08.07.23) at Sweden’s Tele2 Arena and in January it became the highest grossing tour in Boxscore history, passing Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Divide Tour’.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ has now grossed $910.4 million through June 18, making it the first tour to ever break the $900 million barrier. Behind it are previous record-holders Ed Sheeran with $776.4 million, and U2’s ‘U2 360 Tour’, with $736.4 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That separates Sir Elton John from his closest competitors by $134 million. Elton’s last UK gig on the tour was his Glastonbury headline set on 25 June. It broke a record as it was watched by a peak of 7.6 million viewers on BBC One – the biggest ever overnight audience for a Glastonbury set.

The show featured guest appearances from acts including Jason Lusk, 36, Stephen Sanchez, 20, and The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, 42.

Fans hit out at Dua Lipa for choosing a “home cooked meal” over appearing with Elton on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

Dua, 27, had been widely rumoured to be set to share the stage with the ‘Your Song’ singer along with the likes of Harry Styles, 29, and actor Taron Egerton, 33, who played Elton in the 2019 biopic ‘Rocketman’ – but none took the stage, although Taron was in the audience.

Sir Elton John told the Glastonbury crowd: “I want to thank you for all dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits… it makes me feel so happy. “Thank you for your love. And I want to thank you, also, for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you’ve shown me.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve had the best, best time. I will never forget you. You’re in my head and my heart and my soul.

“You’ve been amazing. You’ve been an incredible crowd tonight. Thanks so much Glastonbury. Thanks so much England.

“I wish you love and health and happiness,” Sir Elton John concluded.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Called ‘Brad T*tt’ At Grand Prix By Reporter & This Slip Of Tongue Has Left The Internet Gasping For Air: “You Did It On Purpose, Didn’t You?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News