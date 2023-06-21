Singers Avril Lavigne & Tyga Called It Quits After A Few Months Of Dating

Avril Lavigne has reportedly split up from Tyga. The 38-year-old pop star struck up a relationship with ‘Rack City’ rapper Tyga whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson – in February 2023 but the pair had called it quits “a couple of weeks ago” after she returned home from her ‘Love Sux’tour.

However, the reports claim that there were “no hard feelings” between the ;Sk8er Boi’ hitmaker and Tyga when to came to the split and that the “whole was a mutual decision” because the relationship had just “run its course.”

The breakup was reported by TMZ first. In April, the publication published photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends.

It was also reported that the ‘Complicated’ singer and Tyga – who has 10-year-old son King Cairo with former ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians‘ star Blac Chyna – were “very into each other” – but still “not exclusive”, even though he had bought her a custom-made chain valued at $80,000.

A source told People: “They’re still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They’re taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious.”

Avril’s romance with Tyga appeared to blossom in the weeks after she had split with rapper Mod Sun, 36, whom she had been due to marry, after less than a year together.

A source said at the time: “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple… there was absolutely no third party involved in the split.

Shortly after the split was revealed, the rapper’s representative suggested he was blindsided by the news.

A spokesperson said: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

