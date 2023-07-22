Robbie Williams is still “teetering on anxiety and darkness”.

Although the 49-year-old singer / songwriter loves his life with wife Ayda Field and their four children, he admitted that he still has difficult days with his mental health and needs to ensure he is looks after himself.

According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Robbie Williams said: “I’ve got my 50th coming up. Maybe there is a different way to be and do things.

“That gives me an idea for a TV show … ‘Robbie Williams Does Things Differently’ and I just give those things a go. I am constantly teetering on anxiety and darkness.

“It doesn’t take much to set me off so I desperately need eight hours of sleep and if I don’t get eight hours I’m not much use to anybody – no more so than myself.”

However, Robbie Williams insisted his forties have been his “best decade mentally” and he is happy that he can maintain a balance rather than having great highs and lows.

Robbie Williams explained: “I can tell you at 49, my forties have been my best decade mentally.

“It’s up and down. I suppose when I have nothing to do or no responsibilities other than being a dad and husband, I am kind of OK.

“And OK is an incredible place to reach. I am not asking for being at the top of any mountain or jumping for joy – being OK is mammoth.”

