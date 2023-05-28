Louise Redknapp is “open” to the idea of dating again.

The 48-year-old pop star was initially married to footballer Jamie Redknapp from 1998 until 2018 and has sons Charley, 18, and 14-year-old Beau with him but explained that while she would not go “actively looking” for a new partner, she has an “open heart” for whatever the future holds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louise Redknapp told The Sunday Times: “People ask me about dating and although I wouldn’t say I ever go out actively looking, I’ve got an open heart for what the future may bring. Right now, though, all of my energy goes into my boys and my job. I speak to Charley, who is at university in Arizona, every day. I still have the occasional night out drinking cocktails as I love to let my hair down. If Luther Vandross comes on, you’ll find me on the dancefloor.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Naked‘ hitmaker, Louise Redknapp, who shot to fame as part of girl group in Eternal and has since gone on to a successful career in music and on stage with roles in musicals such as ‘9 to 5’ and will be starring as Teen Angel in the West End production of ‘Grease’ from June 2 – went on to add that she has “no idea” if her sons think she is “cool” but insisted that she has a “great relationship” with them and explained that they are massively supportive of her career.

Louise Redknapp said: “I’ve no idea if my boys think I’m a cool mum, but I have a great relationship with both of them and they’re super-supportive of what I do. They don’t say too much because they’re teenagers, but I know they’re proud, which I sometimes hear when they don’t realise I’m in earshot!”

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Rolled & Lit A Cigarette With Utmost Precision During Cannes Film Festival’s Live Press Conference, Leaving Everyone Amazed [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News