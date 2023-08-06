Kelsea Ballerini has learned to accept the highs and lows of life. The 29-year-old singer believes she’s become much more philosophical about the duality of life over recent years.

Kelsea who was married to music star Morgan Evans between 2017 and 2022 – has learned that “two things can be true at the same time” after going through some ups and downs in her private life.

Kelsea Ballerini told People: “There’s such space for both to be happening at the same time. I think, for a long time, I thought you can’t have wonderful big things happening while dealing with turmoil.”

She added: “Just finding time for both, finding time to celebrate the wins, and finding time to grieve whatever it is that might be changing or dying out in your life – I think it’s beautiful to let both have space.”

Kelsea Ballerini previously admitted that she’s learned a lot about life and herself from her divorce. The singer explained that she’s learned to “stay open” through her most difficult moments.

She told InStyle magazine: “Public or not, I’d say the biggest lesson is to not let it make your heart hard – to stay open and stay soft while you heal. So much light and beauty has come from it.”

Kelsea – who is currently dating actor Chase Stokes – is determined to remain “authentic”. The singer also insisted that she doesn’t pay too much attention to public opinion.

She said: “It’s impossible to do it all ‘right’ and make everyone happy. So, I’m just taking it day by day and keeping a solid pulse on if I’m being authentic in my own little journey of happiness and growth.”

