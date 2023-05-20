Jimmy Buffett has been hospitalised with a mystery illness.

The 76-year-old singer had been on tour with the Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band when he needed “immediate” medical attention and has been forced to cancel a show that was due to take place in South Carolina on Saturday (20.05.23.

In a statement, Jimmy Buffett said, “I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get back to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Without revealing anything specific about his condition, Jimmy Buffett went on to remind fans that ageing is “not for sissies” and vowed that he will be back on stage as soon as he is well enough.

The ‘Margaritaville’ crooner added, “Growing old is not for sissies! I promise you. I also will promise you that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.

You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET.’”

A further statement confirmed that all ticketholders will be contacted ahead of the new date, which will be announced in due course.

It read, “The Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday, May 20th, is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers directly.”

