Jana Kramer is pregnant. The 39-year-old singer has revealed that she’s expecting her first child with her fiance Allan Russell. Jana – who already has daughter Jolie, seven, and son Jace, four, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin said “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.

Kramer has doubted whether she’d be able to have another child, after suffering heart-breaking miscarriages in the past. But the singer is now thrilled to have another baby on the way.

While talking to the People, Jana Kramer said, “I’ve had miscarriages, so I didn’t even know if it was possible. I’m like, yes, it’d be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I’d always get kind of down about it because I didn’t know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again.”

Talking about her man, the Grey’s Anatomy actress said, “I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending.'”

In May, Jana Kramer announced her engagement to Allan. The singer revealed that she accepted Allan’s proposal after six months of dating. Speaking on her ‘Whine Down‘ podcast, Jana shared: “So, Allan and I have been dating for … six and a half months. And he asked me to marry him!”

Kramer also described Allan’s proposal as the “cutest thing ever”. She said: “It was a really beautiful night and me and the kids were sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view.

“He said my name and I got up and then he got down on one knee. And then Jolie just started jumping up and down … it was the cutest thing ever. It’s like, she knew what was happening.”

