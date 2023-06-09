Ciara says the goal of her brand LITA is much more than just fashion.

The 37-year-old singer launched LITA by Ciara in August 2021 and as well as wanting to democratise high-end clothing, the ‘1, 2 Step’ hitmaker also wanted to “impact people through it”.

In an interview with InStyle.com, she said: “We wanted to take a different approach. We talked about democratising fashion … We knew our mission ultimately was to impact people through it.

“Even starting with the name, ‘Love, Respect, and Care.’ Those are very, very important words to us.”

For the multitalented star, it wasn’t just about adding entrepreneur to her list of accomplishments or building her brand, Ciara was on a mission to create an impact.

Ciara said: “We started up top with the game-changing mindset. We were very bold about it and stern about it.

“Our goal to impact is a unique thing. It is not common amongst most fashion brands to necessarily have that drive of impact.”

The House of LR and C Fashion – which includes her brand LITA, her husband Russell Wilson’s brand Good Man Brand, as well as their gender-neutral line Human Kind – is B-Corp certified meaning it’s met strict standards for social and environmental performance.

Not only do they incorporate sustainable material into their collections, like organic cotton and recycled wool, but they also donate three percent of profits to the Why Not You Foundation – an organisation dedicated to fighting poverty, education and children’s health.

Ciara added: “It’s progress over perfection. I think it’s that balance of making sure that we are really open and sharing and that we’re also giving a place of where there’s a double click, where we’re really honest about what we’re doing and what our commitments are and where we’re at.”

