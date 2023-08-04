Sinéad O’Connor’s remains have reportedly been returned to her family.

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer was found dead in her London apartment aged 56 on 26 July and it’s now being reported that John Thompson – clerk of the London Inner South district for Southwark Coroners Court – has said an “autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death” before the release of her body to her family.

A report by The Irish Times also said the autopsy report may not be received “for some weeks”, according to a statement issued by Mr Thompson on behalf of the senior coroner, Andrew Harris.

But it’s thought officials will only publicly release the cause of her death if an inquest is opened into her Sinéad O’Connor’s death.

Mum-of-four Sinéad was found dead by officers from London’s Metropolitan Police at her apartment just off Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, with her death sparking a flood of tributes from fans, famous faces, human rights campaigners, her neighbours and politicians including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In the days leading up to her death – which came 18 months after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane – the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U‘ singer told fans she had moved back to London from her native Ireland for the first time in 23 years to work on what turned out to be her final album.

Police have said the death of the ‘This Is The Day‘ singer – who also had sons Jake, 36, Yeshua, 16, and 27-year-old daughter Roisin – was not suspicious.

Appealing for privacy in a statement that announced her death, Sinéad’s family “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

