Sinéad O’Connor’s managers say she was making “wonderful plans”.

The late ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer, found dead in London aged 56 while working on what turned out to be her final album, was said to be excited about her new music, reviewing tour dates for next year and considering “opportunities” around a movie of her memoir ‘Remembering’.

Music management company 67 Management said about Sinéad O’Connor: “Wonderful plans were afoot at this time.”

It added in a note on its website it wanted to send “love, our thoughts, our prayers” to Sinéad’s family and it thanked fans “who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout”.

The message from Kenneth and Carl Papenfus went on: “As tribute to those who were part of Sinéad O’Connor’s team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinéad was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024, and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book. Wonderful plans were afoot at this time.

“Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinéad, to whom we are forever grateful.

“It has been an honour to have worked with Sinéad professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinead was family. May she rest in peace.”

London Inner South Coroner’s Court has said no medical cause was given in Sinéad’s death and that an autopsy will be carried out.

The result may not be available for several weeks.

Sinéad O’Connor announced on Facebook earlier this month she was moving back to what she considered her “home” of London for the first time in 23 years to finish what turned out to be her final album.

She said: “Hi all, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home :)

“Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )”

Sinéad added about her hopes of heading on tour in 2024: “Hopefully touring Australia and New Zealand toward end of 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ).”

